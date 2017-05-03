Sporting discounts for disabled young people

Young people with special education needs or disabilities can now enjoy half price sports activities at parks in Burgess Hill, Lindfield and Haywards Heath.

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) has joined the Compass Card scheme, an initiative that helps disabled young people and their families to make the most of leisure facilities and activities.

The free card offers disabled young people under the age of 26 significant discounts on a range of activities like rock climbing, music gigs or cinema visits.

It is currently accepted at more than 130 leisure venues in Brighton and West Sussex.

MSDC is also offering card holders half-price tennis court bookings at St John’s Park in Burgess Hill, Victoria Park and Beech Hurst Gardens in Haywards Heath and Lindfield Common.

The council’s Petanque and Bowls facilities at Beech Hurst Gardens will also be half-price.

Regina Choudhury, community development officer for MSDC, said: “The Compass Card scheme is a fantastic way for us to support young people with disabilities and their families.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to be part of the scheme and we can add to the great range of discounted leisure activities that are already on offer.”

To find out more call 01273 234020 or email Compass@amazebrighton.org.uk or click here.

