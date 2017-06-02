St Catherine’s Hospice celebrates volunteers

As part of #VolunteersWeek we are looking at the remarkable contribution volunteers make in our community.

For St Catherine’s Hospice, volunteers play a significant role, with more than 800 of them helping the hospice deliver its end of life care and support.

Coming from across Sussex and Surrey, volunteers take on 42 varied roles from gardeners and charity shop assistants, to complementary therapists, caterers, and even a caricature artist.

Between them, they volunteer more than 47,000 hours a year.

Sandra Cramp is just one of the hospice’s many volunteers, joining a year ago as a ‘hospice host’.

Sandra said: “I thoroughly enjoy working at the hospice and have met some very inspiring and friendly people.

“There’s always people to guide and support us and I feel privileged to belong to such an outstanding local charity.”

To thank volunteers for their incredible contributions, St Catherine’s is hosting a volunteers’ award evening at Tilgate Golf Club on Wednesday, June 7 to recognise volunteers who have reached five, 10, 15 or 20 years voluntary service with the local charity.

Peter Nesbitt, volunteering development manager at St Catherine’s said: “We’re really lucky to be so well supported by volunteers and we couldn’t provide our range of services without them.

“By giving their time and skills, they’re some of the biggest donors to our hospice and we want to say a huge thank you to every one of them for their unrivalled support.

“We’d especially like to congratulate our volunteers who are reaching a special volunteering milestone with us.

“Their loyalty and dedication to the hospice, and all the people we care for, makes a huge difference at a difficult time.”

If you would like to find out more about current volunteering opportunities at St Catherine’s, visit www.stch.org.uk, call St Catherine’s Volunteering Team on 01293 447351 or email volunteering@stch.org.uk.

Did you know....in 2016-2017 alone volunteers at St Catherine’s Hospice provided comfort and care by:

• Making 114,400 cups of tea

• Painting 130 sets of patient’s nails

• Giving 144 meditation sessions to help patients’ manage their illness

• Driving patients to and from St Catherine’s on 110 minibus journeys

• Processing more than 32,000 sales in the hospice’s 16 charity shops, helping raise vital funds so St Catherine’s can be there for people when life comes full circle.