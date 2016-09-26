Stay warm this winter

Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC) is holding a free Heat for Health event for front-line staff and other professionals working with people over-65 or children under-five in Mid Sussex.

There will be presentations, a practical workshop using case studies to learn more about what fuel poverty might look like in the home, possible solutions and information materials to take away.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 3, from 9am to 1.30pm in Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill.

For more information, to book your place or to arrange an in-house training for your organisation, please email: katja@msopc.org.uk

MSOPC is also holding a coffee and cake morning in Martlets Hall foyer, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, October 1, from 10am to midday, and a Heat for Health drop-in session in the foyer at Princess Royal Hospital on Friday, October 7, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

For a full list of events visit the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council website – www.msopc.org.uk