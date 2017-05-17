Stranded baby bird saved by commuter

A Crawley commuter has taken a baby bird under his wing after rescuing it from a crowded London street.

Lee Fern, from Three Bridges, spotted the poorly pigeon all alone on a busy pedestrian walkway when he arrived at his office in Canary Wharf.

Wotsit in his makeshift gift bag nest.

The tiny chick was still in the same spot when he left to go home, confused with no sign of its parents.

Lee decided to save the stranded bird, creating a makeshift nest out of napkins and a gift bag.

He said: “I realised that the pigeon was in a bad way and that I needed to get it to safety.

“I bought a gift bag and some napkins from a local convenience store, and carefully placed the bird, which I nicknamed ‘Wotsit’, inside.”

Lee and Wotsit then travelled on the tube to London Bridge station before hopping aboard a train back to Three Bridges.

He said: “Wotsit was very good, but I must admit, the squeaking coming from the bag, did attract some strange looks on the train.”

Lee quickly found a temporary home for Wotsit and contacted Tarnya Knight, from Horsham-based wildlife charity Born Free.

Tarnya, who is experienced in rehabilitating and releasing a variety of UK wildlife species, collected Wotsit, and is caring for him as he recovers.

She said: “Wotsit is in good health and Lee has done an extremely good job taking care of him.

“Once Wotsit is feeding for himself he will be transferred to an aviary in order for him to strengthen his wings before being released back into the wild.

“Wotsit was very lucky that Lee spotted him in time, and he did something a lot of others wouldn’t have done by helping.”

