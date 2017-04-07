Students receive awards for going ‘extra mile’

The Rotary Club of Haywards Heath recently hosted their annual Youth Community Service awards.

The awards are to celebrate the younger members of the community who live up to the Rotary’s motto ‘Service above Self’.

Students (pictured) who received the awards for going the ‘extra mile’ in helping others in the community were: Charlie Cressey and Ella Grindon from Oathall Community College, Ellie Rodgers and Mirriam Allaby from Warden Park and Toby Brand and Abigail Ramsey from Ardingly College.

Vice president Tim Briggs and tutors from the academy and colleges are also pictured.

Each student received a gift voucher and framed certificate in recognition of their efforts.

Further details about the Rotary Club of Haywards Heath can be found via www.haywardsheathrotary.org.uk.

