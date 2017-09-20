Students take on mammoth ‘swim the channel’ challenge

Two Cuckfield students are ‘swimming the channel’ to raise funds for a trip to Peru.

Harriet Record, 16, of Deanland Road, Balcombe, and Dani Naude, 15, of Highbank, Bolnore Village, will swim 21 miles – the distance of the English Channel – over the weekend in nearby swimming pools.

Harriet and Dani

They are both Year 11 students at Warden Park Academy in Cuckfield.

Harriet said: “I can’t believe our swim is finally here. I’m feeling a little nervous although training has gone well so hope that this will pull us through.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising for Camp Peru including our corporate sponsors Record Associates, Metis Wealth and Game On.”

Dani said: “I am a little nervous as it is the longest distance I have ever swum.

“I thought about sponsored walks and other events but I decided that we would do a sponsored swim as I have been swimming for Mid Sussex Marlins for six years. I am looking forward to this massive challenge.”

Around 60 Warden Park Academy students will carry out voluntary work in three different Peruvian communities in July 2018.

They will help with building projects, water irrigation, tree planting and work within schools.

The individual cost of the trip is £4,300 with 40 percent of the money going directly to the Peruvian communities.

This means Warden Park Academy will be putting £103,200 directly into Peruvian communities.

Harriet’s mum, Michelle Record, said: “Harriet and Dani are both about half way to their fundraising goals, and are excited at the prospect of their next fundraising challenge.”

The girls will be at the The Dolphin leisure centre in Haywards Heath from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, followed by the K2 in Crawley, Pells Pool and The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill.

To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/getharriettoperu and www.gofundme.com/danitoperu2017.