Students to have heads shaved by Googlebox star

Students from Ariel Company Theatre will be having their heads shaved by Gogglebox star Stephen Webb on Saturday, October 21.

They will be braving the chop to raise money for the Angus Rowland Forget Me Not Fund and in preparation for their play Hospital Food.

People are invited to come along to The Burgess Hill Academy at 6pm on October 21, to support the youngsters as they shed their locks.

Angus was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and died at just aged 14 in 2011.

Entrance on the door costs £2 and nibbles will be available.