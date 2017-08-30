Successful community shop hopes to expand

A small community shop in Sayers Common hopes to expand to make it a better shopping experience for customers.

A planning application has been made to add a single storey front extension to enlarge the Village Hall Community Shop, in London Road.

The community shop in Sayers Common. Picture: Steve Robards

The shop was opened by a small team of volunteers, who are all Sayers Common residents, just over three years ago.

The committee saw the need for a shop in the village and felt they had available time and useful skills.

Committee member Wim Winters, a retired farmer of Reeds Lane, said: “The shop is very small and we want to be able to offer our products in a bigger space and make it a better shopping experience for our customers.

“The shop has been very successful. We had a community shop in the village about 13 or 14 years ago which closed, and some people are not able to travel out and we wanted to have something within walking distance.

“We are quite proud that it has been supported by so many people. We sent a questionnaire around the village before we opened it and everyone was really positive. We have lots of regular customers.”

Mr Winters said it was down to the village hall and shop committees who worked together to make it happen, plus support from Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common Parish Council, West Sussex County Council and local businesses.

He added: “We gave the hall a revamp before we opened the shop as it was in need of repair. Now we have a hall fit for purpose and it is used everyday.

“It was all down to the two committees who worked really hard to make both the hall and shop happen.”

The planning application will go to Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee for a decision soon.

