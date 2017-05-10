Summer festival set to be ‘a barrel of laughs’

Visitors to Burgess Hill Summer Festival can expect ‘a barrel of laughs’.

The nine-day festival, which takes place across the town from Saturday June 3 to Sunday June 11, celebrates the wealth of talent and creativity the town has to offer.

Children enjoying the wildlife event at last year's festival. Picture: Steve Robards

There is something for all ages and 34 of the 62 events are free of charge.

Town mayor, councillor Jacqui Landriani, said: “We are very grateful to all those who are involved in this year’s summer festival, providing an excellent programme with a wide variety of events to be enjoyed by all ages.”

Highlights of the festival include British rhythm and blues band Animals and Friends, and an evening with jazz master Herbie Flowers and His Band.

Guests can also enjoy Ireland’s top entertainer Dominic Kirwan with guest singer Lisa Stanley, an array of Gallic goodies at the French Market and ‘a barrel of laughs’ at The Woolpack Comedy Club – plus Jay Millers Circus will bring its 30th Anniversary show to Burgess Hill.

Classical and popular music, dance, comedy and arts and crafts, literature, walks, talks, nature, quizzes and after-school activities will also be on offer.

There will be an opportunity to attend free workshops run by professional artists with a range of other workshops and taster sessions, providing opportunities to get creative and try out new activities will also be on offer.

The festival marquee in St John’s Park will host a variety of events during the first weekend of the festival, including the popular Wild About Mid Sussex, Sunday morning children’s entertainment with Robbie the Magician, and an afternoon of popular classics in the park with Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra.

The festival is co-ordinated by Burgess Hill Town Council with participation from 35 groups, businesses and individuals.

Festival programmes are available from the town council’s Help Point in Church Walk, as well as Burgess Hill Library and other community venues.

The programme can also be viewed on the town council’s website www.burgesshill.gov.uk/Summerfestival.

People can also keep up to date via the town council’s Facebook and Twitter.

Tickets are on sale now.

