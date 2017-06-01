Supermodel Jodie Kidd buys village pub

Statuesque supermodel Jodie Kidd is turning her hand to pulling pints after buying her village pub.

The TV personality and racing driver, 38, has bought the Half Moon at Kirdford and plans to re-open it later this month after renovation work.

The Half Moon, Kirdford

Jodie, who started her modelling career at the age of 16 and was formerly tipped to take over from Jeremy Clarkson on Top Gear, has announced her plans for the pub on the social media site Twitter.

She has also posted photos of the renovation work on Instagram and told how excited she is at the prospect of becoming a landlady.

She wrote on Twitter in May: “So it is official! I have bought a pub in my local village of Kirdford called @halfmoonkirdford Have a incredible team, we’re doing a few upgrades and hopefully open in a month! Can’t wait to meet you all with open arms, and come hungry as the food is going to be exquisite #happy #local #organic #clean #bestofbritish # exciting times”

In further messages on Twitter, twice-married Jodie has monitored the pub’s makeover and talked of a new terrace being laid and the building of organic kitchen garden beds.

And she wrote on the Half Moon’s website: “We are excited to announce that The Half Moon is reopening. Our wish is to establish The Half Moon as a home from home - somewhere vibrant, welcoming and charming.

“Our food ethos will be seasonal British produce enhanced with international flavours. Our garden will be our inspiration, supported by local suppliers and produce.

“Our team is busy preparing for our official opening in June so keep an eye out for updates and pictures so that you can see our journey. We look forward to welcoming you!”

Jodie, who enjoyed showjumping as a child, went to school in Petworth and had a glittering modelling career before turning her back on the catwalk.

She has made numerous TV appearances and has taken part in many popular shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Masterchef and The Jump. She lists her hobbies as golf, polo and horse riding.