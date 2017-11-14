Support will be a difference

A charity supporting youngsters with complex and physical disabilities will now receive help from a football club.

The Lewes based Chailey Heritage Foundation works with children and young people by providing education, care and transistion services.

Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club made a pledge to be a part of raising cash for the charity serving Mid Sussex and the wider area.

Sally-Anne Murray, development director at the charity, says the recent news is welcomed.

She said: “We are delighted to be together in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion as their charity partner this season.

“With the club’s supporters behind us, together we can make a real difference to the lives of these young people with complex disabilities.”

The charity is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young adults with neurological motor impairment.