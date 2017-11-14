Support will be a difference

A charity supporting youngsters with complex and physical disabilities will now receive help from a football club.
The Lewes based Chailey Heritage Foundation works with children and young people by providing education, care and transistion services.
Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club made a pledge to be a part of raising cash for the charity serving Mid Sussex and the wider area.
Sally-Anne Murray, development director at the charity, says the recent news is welcomed.
She said: “We are delighted to be together in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion as their charity partner this season.
“With the club’s supporters behind us, together we can make a real difference to the lives of these young people with complex disabilities.”
The charity is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young adults with neurological motor impairment.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Sussex Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.