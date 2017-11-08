Surgery team proud to go ‘above and beyond’

Staff at a GP surgery in Burgess Hill got together last week to celebrate the surgery’s ongoing success.

Brow Medical Centre in The Brow was given an ‘outstanding’ rating for its care in its last CQC inspection.

The surgery also received an overall ‘good’ rating for all its offered services.

Staff, who were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to receive the ‘outstanding’ rating, are now ‘working hard’ to keep it.

Senior partner Dr Karen Eastman said: “The team are absolutely thrilled to be awarded as outstanding specifically for the care we offer our patients within an overall good result.

“Patients have often said we go above and beyond, caring for their holistic needs both in terms of their medical problems as well as general support so it really is fantastic to be recognised.

“I’d like to thank our patient participation group for their support, particularly our volunteers who run our coffee mornings and the Alzheimer’s Society for the practical advice and care they offer our patients.”

The CQC report looks at all aspects of quality. In particular, it examines whether services at the surgery are safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs, and are well-led.

The report said staff were ‘motivated and inspired’ to offer ‘kind and compassionate care’ and respected patients’ needs.

Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

Practice manager Jane Fairfax said: “We are immensely honoured to have been awarded a good overall and outstanding in care rating from the CQC.

“The dedication of our clinicians, non-clinical staff and PPG are paramount to this achievement and I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank them for their continued support. We are working hard to make sure we keep this outstanding rating.

Reception manager Diane Pierce said: “To receive an outstanding award for caring has meant a huge amount to the reception team who work tirelessly to maintain a good relationship with our patients.

“In our day to day work we never forget that it costs nothing to be kind to others and to show compassion to those we come into contact with and we are delighted to have had this recognised by the CQC.”