Suspicious package discovered in BMW garage

A specialist officer was sent to a BMW garage after a suspicious package was found in a workshop.

Surrey Police said it was called to the garage in Salfords, near Gatwick Airport, just before midday today (Thursday December 29).

A spokesman said: “Surrey Police was called to the BMW garage, Salfords, following the discovery of a suspicious package in the workshop at the location.

“A specialist trained officer was deployed to the garage to assess the article which was not deemed dangerous.”

