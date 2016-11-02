Sussex curry chef winners: full list

Top chefs across Sussex congregated at the Assembly Hall in Worthing on Tuesday night as the winners of a county-wide competition were announced.

Mohammed Ali, 28, from Worthing, won the Worthing category of the Sussex Bangladeshi Caterers Association Curry Chef of the Year for The Mahaan in Montague Street, Worthing. Guests included the Mayor of Worthing Sean McDonald and the deputy mayor of Eastbourne Borough Council, Mohammed Harun Miah.

Mr Ali, who has worked at The Mahaan for six years, said he felt ‘very proud’ to have won the inaugural award and hopes ‘to get better and better’.

The competitors had to impress judges with a starter, a side dish and a main course using chicken within 75 minutes at Shoreham Academy on Sunday, September 18.

Ten finalists were picked out of 18 competitors.

The winners were:

Restaurant of the year 2016, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: Ahsan Kabir, Cinnamon

Restaurant of the year 2016, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton runner up: Mofijur Shah Rahman, Reema

Restaurant of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley: Osman Ali, Zari

Restaurant of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley runner up: Mujibur Rahman, Shapla

Takeaway of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley: Sayed Chowdhury, Kashmir Balti

Takeaway of the year 2016, Brighton and Crawley runner up: Majid Ali, Velvety Ginger

Restaurant of the year 2016, Worthing: Mohammed Ali, Mahaan

Restaurant of the year 2016, Worthing runner up: Maruf Ahmed Pathan, Shaan

Takeaway of the year 2016, Worthing: Koyrul Islam, Sunderban Takeaway

Takeaway of the year 2016, Worthing runner up: Abdullah Mukul, Original Curry Land