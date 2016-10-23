Sussex drivers still use phone behind the wheel, finds study

More than 50 per cent of Sussex drivers admit to using their phone while driving, while six per cent even admitted to taking a selfie behind the wheel, a survey has found.

UK car and van insurance specialist Staveley Head asked road users across the UK to confess to their bad driving habits.

The results showed 17 per cent of motorists said they had used snapchat while driving.

New legislation, expected to come into play in the new year, will see drivers using their phones receive six points on their licence and face a £200 fine when caught.

This is double the current penalty of three points and a £100 fine.

Additional findings from the survey revealed that 96 per cent of Sussex motorists admitted to speeding.

It also found that women are more likely to hit your car and drive away than men, with one in four women drivers in the South East admitting to driving off after clipping a car.

Ashley Peters, Managing Director at Staveley Head, says: “We were surprised by some of the results from the survey.

“As an insurer of thousands of commercial vehicles every year, we know that the majority of drivers are extremely careful on the roads.

“However, of those who completed the survey, we did discover groups who freely admitted to speeding, using their phone while on the move and even potentially driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

“It goes without saying that we would always recommend people take the upmost care behind the wheel and that they abide by all the laws of the road at all times.

“Recently, the government announced new legislation which will double the points and fines given to those who use their phone whilst driving.

“The new legislation doesn’t come in to effect until next year; however we hope that by raising awareness of inappropriate driver behaviour we can help to make road users think twice before reaching for their phones.”

