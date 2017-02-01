Sussex Food and Drink Awards, 2017: The results

Tonight saw the grand finale of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2017.

The glittering ceremony, hosted by patron Sally Gunnell OBE DL and Danny Pike of BBC Sussex, was held at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton.

The 11th outing for the awards attracted nearly 400 leaders in the food, drink and farming industry who gathered for what is now dubbed as ‘the Sussex foodie event of the year’.

Sally Gunnell said: “Starting from small beginnings, the awards have grown to become prestigious and respected, attracting a record 13,000 votes from members of the public this year and huge support from business in the county, bringing together the whole local food and farming community. It’s an outstanding achievement.”

The awards scheme is run by Natural Partnerships Community Interest Company (CIC), co-directed by Hilary Knight of the Sussex Food & Drink Network and Paula Seager, managing director of Natural PR Ltd, with support from a loyal and high ranking group of sponsor and expert judges headed by independent chairman of judges, Sussex farmer and Nuffield scholar, William Goodwin.

The Winners and Runners up for 2017:

Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by The Southern Co-operative

Winner: The Real Pie Company, Crawley, West Sussex

Runners up: Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst, West Sussex and Ouse Valley Foods, Piltdown, East Sussex

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Rix & Kay Solicitors

Winner: Nyetimber, West Chiltington, West Sussex

Runners up: Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex and Wobblegate, Bolney, West Sussex

Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Sodexo Prestige

Winner: Michael Sutherland, The Star Inn in Alfriston, East Sussex

Runners up: Rachel Burroughs, Camelia Restaurant, South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding, West Sussex and Anna Shopland, The Fountain Inn, Plumpton Green, East Sussex

Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR in association with Farmers Weekly

Winner: Andrew and Joanne Knowles, Trenchmore Farm, Cowfold, West Sussex

Runners up: Jeremy Davis and Lynne Curtis, Lynne’s Organic Farm, Eridge, East Sussex and Camilla and Roly Puzey, Saddlescombe Farm, Poynings, West Sussex

Sussex Butcher of the Year, co-sponsored by Plumpton College & RP Meats Wholesaler Ltd

Winner: A C Coughtrey Butchers, Pulborough, West Sussex

Runners up: Glyn Thomas & Son Ltd, Lindfield, West Sussex and Nick the Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex

Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harveys of Lewes

Winner: Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex

Runners up: Forest Row Village Market, East Sussex and Lewes Food Market, Market Tower (weekly) East Sussex

Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by SuperFast Thermapen®

Winner: The Earl of March, Lavant, West Sussex

Runners up: The Crown, Hastings, East Sussex and The Sussex Ox, Polegate, East Sussex

Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Wealden District Council

Winner: Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex

Runners up: Eggs to Apples, Hurst Green, East Sussex and Tablehurst Farm Limited, Forest Row, East Sussex

Sussex Street Food Vendor of the Year, co-sponsored by Food Rocks and Horsham District Food and Drink Festival

Winner: Jah Jyot, Southwater, West Sussex

Runners up: Garlic Wood Farm, Steyning, West Sussex and Pig and Jacket, Lewes, East Sussex

Sussex Newcomer of the Year, co-sponsored by Kreston Reeves incorporating Spofforths and Sussex Food and Drink Network

Winner: The Bluebird Tea Co Shop, Brighton

Runners up: The Artisan Bakehouse, Ashurst, West Sussex and The Set Restaurant, Brighton