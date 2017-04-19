Sussex fun attraction is named most popular in Britain

A leading Sussex attraction has been crowned most popular farm park in the UK.

The accolade has been bestowed on Fishers Adventure Farm Park in Wisborough Green and is another to add to Fishers’ string of honours.

The farm park beat off stiff competition from 11 other farm parks to be named the UK’s most popular in an online competition organised by holiday rentals site HolidayLettings.co.uk, owned by TripAdvisor.

With 38 per cent of the vote, Fishers Adventure Farm Park was the clear winner, followed by Heads of Ayr Farm Park in second place with 23 per cent of the vote and Cannon Hall Farm in third place with 13 per centof the vote.

Overall, 91,559 votes were cast during the two-week competition.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “The Farm Parks competition was carried out to celebrate the Easter season, it has undoubtedly been our most popular and successful competition to date, with thousands of votes cast over the last two weeks.

“Fishers Adventure Farm Park was a front runner from the start and we are delighted that it has won this accolade.

“We received more than ninety thousand votes during the competition which shows how much the farm parks are loved in our country and it’s fantastic to see the local community support one of their farm parks so vigorously.”

A spokesman for Fishers said: “We at Fishers Farm would like to thank everyone for taking the time to vote for us as UK’s Most Popular Farm Park 2017.

“We are extremely overwhelmed and appreciate everyone’s continued support throughout the years.”