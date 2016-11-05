Sussex police aim to keep people safe at bonfire celebrations

Sussex Police have said their focus for Lewes Bonfire is to keep people safe.

With Lewes Bonfire taking place on a Saturday (November 5) this year, more people are expected to attend the event. Due to the train strike and the A26 being closed this year from 5pm, travel into the town will be challenging, according to police.

In addition, although there is no specific threat to the bonfire celebrations, the national security threat means further measures have been put in place to keep people safe, police have confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor said: “With our partners, we aim to ensure a safe environment so everyone can have an enjoyable evening.”

“Lewes Bonfire is a high-profile crowded event, and although there is no specific reason to believe it will be targeted we have to consider the potential security threat. There will be additional road closures and some armed officers at the event on the night. In the current climate it is not unusual for armed officers to be at an event of this size.”

“Due to the national security threat assessment and the evolving nature of the threat we have reviewed our response, as other forces around the country are doing continually, and as a result, despite not having any specific intelligence, have put additional security measures in place.”

