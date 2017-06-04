Sussex Police continue ‘high visibility’ patrols after London attack

Sussex Police says it will continue to run ‘high visibility’ patrols following the terror attacks in London last night (Saturday, June 3).

The force says all policing remains under review to ensure appropriate security levels.

Speaking this morning (Sunday, June 4), Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said: “Many of us became aware of the news as it broke last night of the terror attacks in London.

“As details emerge about what happened, through this Met Police-led investigation, our thoughts are with victims and all of those involved, including those who bravely responded.

“People will see enhanced high visibility patrols at key locations across the counties as we continue to keep all policing under review across Surrey and Sussex to ensure the most appropriate security is in place to keep our communities safe

“Policing in the UK continues to operate at a heightened state against the backdrop of a ‘severe’ threat level, which has been in place since 2014, and means that an attack is highly likely. This threat level applies to the whole of the UK and not any specific area.

“It is important for the public to work with us and remain vigilant as we tackle the on-going terrorist threat.

“Please report any suspicious activity using the anti-terrorist hotline number 0800 789 321 or 999 in an emergency.

“This is a time for us all to work closely together and unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to intimidate or cause fear.”

Anyone seeking more information is asked to check the Sussex Police advice page. https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-yourself-and-others/counter-terrorism/