Tea morning to remember loyal volunteer

The Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC) will host a Silver Sunday coffee morning on Saturday, October 14.

The event, which is to take place at Burgess Hill library foyer, will be from 10am to noon.

The morning will commemorate Elizabeth Willett, who died at the beginning of this year, and worked tirelessly for MSOPC for many years.

This free drop in event will have cakes and hot drinks.

It is targeted at those 60-years old and over.

Barbara Baldwin, chairman of MSOPC, says they miss their loyal volunteer.

She said: “We all miss Elizabeth and all she did for the organisation, and have made an agreement to hold a coffee morning in her honour every year to celebrate her time with us.”

Silver Sunday is an annual day of fun and free activities for older people across the UK. An element of what they do combats lonelieness.