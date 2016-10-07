Team GB star’s visit to school

In the beautiful autumn sunshine, Handcross Park’s new all-weather pitch was officially opened by Team GB hockey player Dan Fox on Friday 23rd September.

During the afternoon, Mr Fox led some hockey coaching sessions with all the boys and girls at the school, giving them game tips and tactics before cutting the ribbon in front of Richard Brown (Headmaster), the children and parents, many of whom had donated to the pitch itself.

The afternoon was rounded off with an Exhibition Match between Handcross Park staff and ex-pupils.

The teaching staff were delighted that they managed to maintain a narrow lead at 5-4.

Afterwards Mr Brown commented: “Dan Fox, fresh from the Rio Olympics, led this wonderful afternoon to celebrate this fantastic new facility from which all the children at Handcross Park will benefit.”

Contributed by Handcross Park

