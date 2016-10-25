Team Vega walk seven hours raising funds for children’s charity

Three employees of a Crawley company have raised more than £1,000 for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity by walking the Arundel to Brighton South Downs Way.

After seven hours and over 35 kilometres, the tremendous ‘Team VEGA’ passed the finish line on well known trail.

VEGA Europe, an audio-visual equipment consultancy firm based in Newton Way, were first introduced to the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity after a recent visit by the charities fund raising staff to their offices in Manor Royal to explain the importance of the charities support to families that are affected by cerebral palsy.

The charity has provided an early intervention service to encourage more independent and happier lifestyles – often things that are taken for granted.

On hearing about the good work that DVLCC do, VEGA decided they wanted to be more involved in supporting them and signed up to the walk.

The trio set off at 7.45am from the beautiful setting of Arundel Castle with over 70 people, including a child with cerebral palsy and a gentleman in his 80s.

The weather pretty much held off, although a little windy at the top of the Downs, and Hal Halil, VEGA business development manager said: “It was a challenging uphill/downhill walk but the views were incredible in such beautiful natural surroundings. My wife and I were truly humbled and proud to be involved and help such a wonderful charity.”

The trio have raised over £1,000 between them and Tim Dobson, sales & commercial director added: “What a remarkable day.

“I was delighted to be able to support a local charity who help children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning conditions - and in such a stunning location. We will be signing up again next year.”