Teenager Georgia picks up prestigious European baton title

A Hassocks teenager fought off fierce competition from 13 other countries to become the 2017 European Two Baton Champion.

Georgia Langston, aged 14, a pupil at Downlands School, Hassocks, competed at the 2017 European Baton Twirling Championship held in Porec, Croatia over the Easter weekend.

Despite fierce opposition from 27 other contestants competing for 13 different countries, Georgia built on her fifth place last year by becoming champion and also attained a third place in the Solo division and a fourth in the Rhythmic Twirl category.

The individual success was coupled with even more of an achievement when, with her team-mates, she won the European title in the Junior Twirl Team section, beating Italy and Holland into second and third respectively and giving real cause for celebration as this is the first time England have won this title for 20 years!

Georgia is thrilled with her results and commented: “I was really pleased with my results, it makes all the hard work and sacrifices worthwhile.”

Georgia travels to Basingstoke and Alton on a weekly basis to train with her team and spends upwards of 20 hours per week polishing her routines and trying new tricks.

Her sights are now firmly set on the International Grand Prix event also being held in Croatia during August and next year’s World Championships in Norway.

Dawn Langston, Georgia’s mum, said: “We are currently looking for a sponsor who can assist with the International travel costs associated with competing at this level and would welcome interested parties to come along and watch a training session. Although there is funding available for lots of other sports, unfortunately twirling is such a minority sport that there is no funding available to cover the cost of competing at this level.

“We are very lucky to receive a huge amount of help from Freedom Leisure at Hassocks and Georgia would like to thank the Manager Kathy O’Regan and the staff for all their support and assistance.”