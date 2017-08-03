TENNIS: Gedin and Sedova win Weald singles crowns

Timmy Gedin retained his men’s singles title at the Weald Club Tennis Championships.

League matches were put on hold for the last two weekends to enable the tournament take place.



The organisers had to deal with torrential rain during the first weekend, resulting the quarter and semi-finals to be played over second weekend.



Events included senior open and senior 45s with singles, doubles and mixed in both categories.



There was some exciting tennis and some players braved the rain to play matches on the clay courts, showing their tough attitude.



On Sunday the rain had moved away, so the finals were played in pleasant sunshine, with spectators lining the balcony to watch the action.



The first final was the 45 mixed doubles. Tony Charman and Kristina Banham lined up against Ben Phelan and Kim Widdup.



All experienced players, Charman and Banham rushed ahead in the first set to be levelled by Phelan and Widdup, before taking the second set, but Charman and Banham focussed well and took the championship tie-break.



Then the open singles and 45 singles were contested.



In the men’s open, last year’s winner Timmy Gedin was up against Josh Jones, determined to topple the three-time champion.



The match consisted of almost non-stop power hitting, with both players being stretched in the first set.



Gedin took this, but Jones somehow lost his focus and the second set flew past, giving him his fourth victory.



Petra Sedova, having won many previous titles in the ladies’ event took on Clare Davenport.



Both girls seemed to be playing a strong game, but despite Davenport’s efforts, Sedova cruised to victory. The scoreline perhaps not reflecting the battle that was fought.



Nick Hill played Gary Buckland in the 45 men’s singles with Hill, a previous winner of the event, taking the match in two sets.



In the 45 ladies singles Lisa Cairns was playing Lisa Thatcher and Cairns’ experience showed as she took the match although Thatcher came close to taking the first set.



The open doubles and 45 doubles followed; in the open men’s doubles, Timmy Gedin teamed up with Bradley Bant against Alex and Josh Jones and the brothers gave Gedin and Bant a good run for their money, with great team-play, taking the first set, but Gedlin and Bant took control, winning the next two sets and the match.



Sedova and Davenport were on the same side of the net this time for the ladies open doubles, against Ingrid Shortall and Cairns.



But the strength and consistency of the younger players overcame Shortall and Carins with a convincing victory.



In the 45 men’s doubles Nick Hill and Dave Shortall defeated Tony Charman and Mark Saunders in a close and hard fought match.



Lorrayne Molloy and Rohini Masters gave Ingrid Shortall and Cairns a challenge in the 45 ladies doubles, taking the second set, but Shortall and Cairns took the championship tie-break and the match.



The open mixed doubles was the last final as evening approached.



Bant and Sedova, last year’s champions, took on Joey de la Nougerede and Davenport and took control with a close first set, then taking the second set with the loss of just a couple of games, but nevertheless providing some classic mixed doubles with exciting rallies and net interceptions by the men.

