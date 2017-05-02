Tesco raises more than £1,000 in memory of employee

More than £1,000 has been raised by Tesco in Burgess Hill for two charities in memory of an employee who recently passed away.

Over the bank holiday weekend the superstore in Jane Murray Way was joined by Burgess Hill Community Radio, mayor Jacqui Landriani and volunteers from Cancer Research UK to help raise the funds.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to customers and staff who helped support our Pink Weekend.

“Just over £1000 was raised, which we will be sharing between Cancer Research UK and St Peter and St James Hospice in memory of our colleague Ray who passed away recently.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.