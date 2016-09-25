The Phoenix Club announces its 25th anniversary

Mid Sussex Community Support Association aka ‘The Phoenix Club’ announce, their quarter century anniversary this week.

Coordinator/Fundraiser Nick Bingham BA (Hons) of Lindfield says: “We celebrate our 25th anniversary this year.

“We began in 1991 as The Ace of Clubs and over the years have gone through three names now known as the Phoenix Club we are an independent charity who meet twice a week at the Ascension Community Centre, on Mondays and more recently on Thursday too. I remember being the first sessional worker back in 1991 and I’m still here today.

“The committee of Trustees have been with the charity for a similar amount of years. Doreen Wood, Gordon and Iris Bingham, Mary Comber also helped by retired professionals until absolute retirement by Dr Alison Abrahams (formerly Head of Psychiatry at the Villa PRH Hospital Haywards heath).

“We are a club of about 25-30 members and staff who meet at a drop-in style session, for people with disabilities such as mental health and learning disabilities. Our chef Dawn Bingham provides a subsidised 2 course meal weekly, and we have bingo, Quiz evenings, annual day out with the Bluebird disability vehicle, we regularly go out for meals and have a nice relationship with the Harvester and Fox and Hounds restaurants in Haywards Heath.

“Visits to other venues such as the cinema, music events are enjoyed by members. In the past we have taken members on holidays to Malta, Gibraltar, recently three of us visited the landing beaches in Normandy France.

“As we are a small, local charity, we find it difficult to meet financial requirements for national funding. But a select group of regional charities are superb in aiding us with our funds and have done over the past few years.

“We are currently looking for new members and volunteers to join our merry band. So if there are any local people in the mid sussex area with professional experience or a personal connection to people suffering with the conditions our members have then please contact us.

“This is our 25th anniversary year and we wish to extend all our thanks to the many kind and understanding people of mid sussex who have put money in our collecting tins every summer. This year we raised £102 back in August for our annual flag day.

“Our members need this meeting zone, for its care, helpful understanding and the sense of security at the club, has helped members in the past to overcome their disability and to relaunch themselves over time, back into everyday life. So well done to all of them.”

Contributed by Mid Sussex Community Support Association

