Thousands prepare for London to Brighton cycle ride

Thousands are set to pull on their lycra and put their pedals to the test in the annual London to Brighton bike ride.

More than 4,000 cyclists will depart from Clapham Common on Sunday, September 17, before heading south through idyllic countryside and on to Brighton seafront.

Riders will make their way along quiet country lanes passing through Mitcham, Carshalton, Chipstead, Banstead and Haywards Heath before taking on the challenge that is Ditchling Beacon – a mile long climb to the top of the South Downs.

Skyline and Do It For Charity co-founder Dominic Carolan said: “Every year we see the popularity of our cycle rides grow but this year in particular for London to Brighton has been huge.

“Cycling is at an all time high in terms of its popularity thanks to British cycling successes of the past few years, and it really has inspired people to get involved, get more active and in this, give something back to charity as well.”

Each ride will be raising money for a number of great causes, including Sussex Beacon, a group which providse specialist care and support for people living with HIV. The money raised from this year’s London to Brighton cycle will go towards the continuation of its inpatient and outpatient services.

Simon Dowe, Chief Executive of The Sussex Beacon said “Having tackled this race myself last year, I know its a tough challenge, but so worth it – the exhilaration crossing the finish line is fantastic!

“Not only that, but if you choose to support us, all the money you raise will go directly towards our services, changing the lives of people living with HIV. We’ve had a tough year, with funding cuts threatening our work so community support is more vital than ever. Sign up, saddle up and help save The Sussex Beacon.”

Want to take on the challenge of the year? Be it on a tandem, a race bike or even a chopper, from novices to experienced riders – everyone is welcome.

Participants can register here:

www.skylineregistrations.co.uk/londonbrighton/bookonline.aspx?charity=9679&branded=true