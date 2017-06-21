Thousands without power after substation explodes

Thousands of homes were left without power after an electrical substation exploded.

Firefighters were called to Colonsay Road in Broadfield, Crawley, at 7.25pm yesterday.

The fire service said a transformer at an electrical substation ‘exploded’ and was ‘well alight’ when crews arrived.

Firefighters fought the flames using two carbon dioxide extinguishers. It was put out just after 8pm.

UK Power Networks said supplies were cut-off to 2,086 homes.

A spokesman for the power provider said electricity was restored to all but 361 within a few minutes and the final properties were back on line by 8.35pm.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesman added.

The fire service said the cause of the explosion is being treated as an accident.

