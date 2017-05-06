Top 10 reasons why people aren’t buying your home

Bad smells, coloured bathrooms and extravagant fittings are just some of the reasons putting buyers off purchasing homes, according to an estate agents.

Residential property group Leaders has released a list of the top ten reasons why people may be put off purchasing your home.

A lack of photos around the property and sellers who show people round the house also made the list along with damp problems and clutter.

Kevin Shaw, national sales director at property specialist Leaders, says: “Many sellers are unaware that the way they present their property has a tremendous impact on how well received it is by those looking to buy.

“Looking to avoid the most common mistakes and rectifying issues before they reach the eyes of buyers is the best way to achieve a quick sale at a great price.”

Kevin’s top ten things putting people off buying include:

1) Bad smells

Bad smells – including those from pets, smoking, dirt and spillages – can harm your chance of selling. So before putting your home on the market, it’s worth having a clean-up and using air fresheners and other pleasant odours if required.

2) Poor kerb appeal

Many buyers make up their mind within a minute of seeing your home. So first impressions are critical. Painting the front door, mowing the lawn, tidying the path, trimming bushes and clearing away rubbish or bins are good ways to improve kerb appeal.

3) A lack of photos

Most property searches start online so instructing an estate agents that will take plenty of high-quality photos of your home is a must. You only have a moment to catch people’s eye as they scroll through listings so fantastic pictures that show your home at its best are essential.

4) Coloured bathrooms

While brightly coloured bathroom suites may have been considered the height of fashion in the 1970s and 1980s, they are certainly not well regarded by most modern buyers. Buying and fitting a stylish white suite won’t cost the earth but could add thousands to the selling price.

5) Clutter

Less is definitely more when it comes to selling, both inside and outside. Don’t leave clothes or other possessions on the floor and keep photos, ornaments and personal items on display to a minimum. Clutter makes your home seem smaller and can be difficult for buyers to see past.

6) Sellers who show you round

Being shown round by a seller can make buyers feel uncomfortable and lead to them rushing through a property. It’s best to use an agent who can carry out viewings for you and point out all its best features. They can also give you honest feedback from viewers to aid your sale.

7) A substandard boiler

Buyers need to feel confident that they won’t be let down by an old, broken or inefficient heating system during the winter. So if you’re thinking of selling, it might be time for an upgrade.

8) Temperature

A property that is too hot or too cold is sure to make buyers feel uncomfortable. It might even lead to questions about whether your heating system works. You should guarantee optimum comfort levels at all times.

9) Signs of damp

Damp is often regarded as the biggest turn-off when viewing a property. If your home has any damp patches or stains you should treat them and redecorate as soon as possible.

10) Extravagant fixtures and fittings

Some people will be immediately put off by over the top fixtures and fittings. A beautiful chandelier may bring life to the dining room of a stately home but could be overpowering in a two-bedroom terraced house. So keep things clean, modern and functional.