Town centre nightspot to close

A popular nightspot in Horsham town centre - the B52’s in Piries Place - is to close down.

The bar and eaterie says it will cease trading on December 31 after 23 years in the town.

The closure is to make way for redevelopment of the area. Plans have already been given the go-ahead for the regeneration of Piries Place which include building a new hotel, an Everyman cinema, new shops and restaurant.

In a statement, the B52s said: “We would like to thank everyone who has worked and visited us over our 23 years of trading. We have been a major part of the late night entertainment scene in Horsham since 1994 and we are sorry we have to go.”

The nightspot plans to trade fully until New Year’s Eve.