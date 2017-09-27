Town’s beauty spot spoiled by anti-social behaviour

Burgess Hill Town Council is asking for the public’s help after discovering a beauty spot in the town had been spoiled by anti-social behaviour.

Town council staff came across this pile of mess in a wooded area at West Park Reserve, and also found evidence of drug taking.

A council spokesman said: “The reserve is a natural beauty spot and is being spoilt by such needless, anti-social behaviour.

“Evidence of drug taking (no needles) was also present and has been reported to the authorities.

“Council staff will continue to monitor the site but would be greatly helped by the public if anything of a similar nature at this site was reported directly to the town council. For your own safety, do not challenge any individuals yourself.”

The spokesman said this case of anti-social behaviour found in the town was ‘particularly unusual’.

“Most towns get anti-social behaviour of course, but because this was hidden in a woodland area, it was unusual,” he said.

“We have guys doing maintenance checks who go around parks to check for fallen trees, who will let us know if they find anything like this, but it is quite rare in the town.

“Something like this could become a criminal matter and would be immediately reported to the authorities.

“We are trying to raise a profile so if residents do see something like this, they can let us know.

“Lots of people go to the reserve and any anti-social behaviour like this should be reported, we want to protect residents. The more we can clear out the better. We have been particularly successful with graffitti. As soon as we see it we get rid of it.

“We are very proactive in something like this and are proud of it. The quicker we get rid of it, the less it encourages other people to do it.”

West Park Reserve is situated on the west side of Burgess Hill.

It can be accessed from Malthouse Lane or Poveys Close car park.