Town’s Help Point to close on Saturdays next year

From next year the Help Point in Burgess Hill will no longer open on Saturdays apart from during the town’s summer festival and Christmas event.

Councillors agreed to the decision at a meeting on Monday (November 20), after West Sussex County Council had advised that the grant of £38,000 which they pay towards the running costs will be reduced next year and ultimately phased out.

Pru Moore, leader of the council, said: “This is quite a difficult subject and is something we saw coming.

“The Help Point is hugely valued by everyone but the way we communicate has changed enormously.

“It’s value is from Monday to Friday. Saturday it is just a shop open, people just come in for newspapers and bus timetables.”

Councillors praised the ‘sensible’ decision and agreed that ‘times were changing’.

“Is this a good use of space in the 21st century and in 2017 – I think the answer is no, so I think we need to be less gloomy about it,” said councillor Richard Cherry.

Councillor Anne Jones supported the recommendation. “I really value all the work that has gone into this decision,” she said.

“It is true, on Saturday mornings there is not a lot going on.

“I think it is a brilliant solution and I am really amazed and in ore and totally support the recommendation.”

Councillor John Merrill said he had a ‘heavy heart’ when he saw the item on the agenda.

“Times have changed, phones are more popular, but we are still going to be open in the week,” he added.

Councillor Colin Holden said he ‘absolutely supported’ the recommendation.

“When the Help Point was set up we were very keen in doing the best we could for our residents and we are still very keen in doing the best for our residents,” he said.

“Most towns offer these services in libraries so I don’t think we are doing much to upset our customers. As said, the world has moved on.”

Councillor Chris Thomas-Atkin, who is chairman of the town council’s finance committee, said the town council had seen some ‘significant changes’.

“There are a number of reasons why we should consider this,” he said.

“We will be losing £120,000 funding over three years. I agree that the Help Point should be kept open for key events such as the Christmas festival.

“It is important how we deliver our information to our customers, and this has had a significant change.

“And the town is set to change very significantly over the coming years, with our new developments, arts venue and more.

“There will be a lot of opportunities for us to adopt these changes.”