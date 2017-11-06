Town supports £4m campaign in aid of local charities

The people of Haywards Heath have supported a national campaign which has raised £4 million for charity.

The Yorkshire Building Society branch, on South Road, says many of its members’ generosity will now help charities and other worthy causes through its Charitable Foundation.

The Mid Sussex Zipper Club, Hope in the Valley Riding for the Disabled and Farney Close School are just some of the charities that have benefited in Haywards Heath from Charitable Foundation donations.

It is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their mortgage or savings accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Marc Redhead, manager of the Haywards Heath branch, says the generosity of members’ is highly valued.

He said: “The Charitable Foundation would not exist without the support of our members who, on average, donate less than 50p a year.

“But all that small change really does add up to enable the Charitable Foundation to make a big difference – as the charities that have benefited here in Haywards Heath will know.

“We’re really proud of the impact the Charitable Foundation has had on our community and we want that to continue.”

Local people who may know of a charity which could benefit with some support are encouraged to speak to a member of the team at the branch.

The Charitable Foundation supports UK registered charities which aim to improve peoples’ health, save lives and alleviate poverty with donations from £250 to £2,000.

In 2016, the Charitable Foundation paid 1,813 donations totalling £554,229 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.