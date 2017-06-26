Town to hold silence for Finsbury attack victims

A minute’s silence is to be held in Burgess Hill in recognition of the victims of the Finsbury attack.

A van was driven into worshipers at a mosque in the centre of London last Monday (June 19), killing one and injuring nine more.

Burgess Hill Town Council will be holding the silence outside the Council offices at midday today (June 26).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.