Town youth group AGM announced

The date has been announced for Burgess Hill Youth’s annual general meeting.

The Burgess Hill Youth AGM will be held at Fairfield Community Centre, Western Road Burgess Hill on Wednesday 2nd November at 6.45pm.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Anyone who would like more details is asked to contact Club Chairman Tony Parris (01444) 243003.

Contributed by Burgess Hill Youth

