TRAFFIC NEWS: Delays on the A272

Delays are expected currently on the A272 in Bolney, due to a ‘large lorry’ with an ‘abnormal load’ getting stuck, police have confirmed.

The road, which closed earlier, has now been re-opened, but delays are expected.

It has been reported that there is qeuing traffic in both directions between the Spronkett’s Lane junction and the Bolney Chapel Road junction.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said the road should be clear ‘very soon’.

