TRAFFIC UPDATE: A24 closed after lorry rolls

The A24 is closed after a lorry is reported to have rolled in Southwater earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to Mill Straight in Southwater at about 9.25am today after a short wheel base lorry had reportedly rolled, according to Sussex Police.

There are no serious injuries reported.

The A24 northbound will be closed for approximately 2 hours (from 11am) for recovery work, police confirmed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.