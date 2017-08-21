Trainee pilot to appear on ITV programme

A university graduate from Burgess Hill is to star in ITV’s new television programme EasyJet: Inside the Cockpit on ITV1 tonight (August 21).

Charlotte Sullivan, 22, who attended Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College and studied BSc (Hons) Air Transport with Commercial Pilot Training at Bucks New University, is among a number of young pilots going through their training with the air provider.

She is now a first officer with EasyJet and has her sights set firmly on reaching for the skies as her career develops.

Charlotte also attended Birchwood Grove County Primary School, in Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill, and was a member of 2529 (Burgess Hill) Squadron of the Air Training Corps.

Her talents also extend to music as a former member of Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society and Burgess Hill Marching Youth.

She said: “I took part in the ITV series because I’m interested in helping people understand the complex route to the flight deck and also to encourage young people to consider this as a career path as I was 13 before I realised that flying was a dream I could actually realise.”

Her role regularly takes her destinations including Paris, Munich and Nice and she hopes to rise as high as captain after she completes further basic training.

The ambitious graduate has completed her initial training and is spending her first two years at EasyJet as a second officer before progressing officially to first officer and then senior first officer.

Charlotte added: “I am thoroughly enjoying my job. It still doesn’t feel like a real job and in fact I feel as though I can’t believe I don’t have to start looking for a ‘real’ job soon, because I am actually getting paid to fly.

“The lovely comments from crew and passengers at the end of a long day or watching the sun rise in the morning are just some of the reasons I am reminded daily of the magical quality of my job.

“Studying at Bucks New University was my first real step into the industry. “Not only did I learn a lot about flying and aviation I also learnt a lot about myself and the world.

“The carefully-constructed course makes it possible to study a full BSc (Hons) degree and a Frozen Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) all at the same time, which is quite incredible considering that many rank the two the same.

“The support from the staff on the course is fantastic and with the new addition of a simulator at the University, prospective commercial pilots are provided with a solid environment to learn all they need to know.

“Their partnerships with air training organisations were central to my training and I believe this played a large role in helping to secure me an interview with EasyJet.”

Yvette Scott, senior lecturer in Air Transport Management at Bucks New University, said: “We are so pleased to see Charlotte doing well.

“It is a reflection on Charlotte’s determination and personal skills that have led to her securing a role as a first officer with EasyJet and being selected to take part in this series.”

EasyJet: Inside the Cockpit is to be aired on ITV1 on Monday, August 21, at 9pm.