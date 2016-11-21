Training centre in Burgess Hill adds lifesaving equipment

A training centre in Burgess Hill has added a defibrillator to its site and it is available to anyone in the area when the centre is open.

The new defibrillator is situated in the main car park of, Steve Willis Training Ltd, in the Sheddingdean Industrial Estate and was provided by the company in partnership with Burgess Hill District Lions (BHDL).

The defibrillator is the 33rd such unit funded by the BHDL since 2006, who also supports the South Mid Sussex Community First Responders team – who provide related training.

Tony Parris, of the BHDL and 2017 president, John Carter, came along to see the defibrillator go into service last Thursday (November 17), along with chairman, Paul Shearing and Peter Liddell from the Burgess Hill Business Parks Association (BHBPA).

Peter Liddell, coordinator of BHBPA, said: “Having had a heart attack myself eight years ago, I know from personal experience the importance of having an accessible defibrillator – you never know where it is going to happen.”

Steve Willis Training Centres has more than 16 years’ experience in training for gas, plumbing and electrical apprenticeships and short courses and is open from 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

