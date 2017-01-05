Training shoes? Why Ben needs SIX pairs ...

Fitness guru Ben Klinkenbergh expects to wear out at least six pairs of trainers this year - by running a marathon every WEEK.

Ben, 33, from Burgess Hill, has set himself the ultra challenge of running more than 1,300 miles over the next 12 months.

The distance equates to a 26.2-mile marathon every week. But Ben is no stranger to marathon runs - last year he proposed to fiancee Hannah Jennings at the end of the Brighton Marathon.

Now the happy pair are planning to marry in August next year. Meanwhile, Hannah, 26 - a school PE teacher - will be joining Ben at the Worthing Half Marathon in February.

That will be followed for Ben by this year’s Brighton Marathon and a 69-mile ultramarathon across Hadrian’s Wall.

Ben, who works as a personal trainer with Ultimate Outdoor Training, will also tackle the Lake District Marathon, and 20 plus miles across Snowdonia including Mount Snowdon - and 105 miles across Scotland in two days - plus many more gruelling runs.

“I think I will get through about five or six pairs of trainers,” he said. “Once they start deteriorating they can cause injuries.”

Meanwhile, Ben is watching his diet while in training - alcohol and takeaways are currently off the menu.

He has set himself the mega challenges to raise money for two local charities that mean a lot to him: http://www.friendsofembark.org.uk/ and http://www.oscarswishfoundation.co.uk/the-trustees/4588061266

Friends of Embark was born out of the need to provide quality, stable homes and work experience for adults with learning difficulties, who wish to live more independent lives

And Oscar’s Wish Foundation offers comfort and support to parents, family, siblings and friends who have experienced the devastating loss of a baby.