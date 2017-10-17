Accident near pub causes heavy traffic

An accident near a pub in Henfield has caused heavy traffic.
The A281 is partially blocked westbound due to the accident, which occured between the B2117 and Clappers Lane, just after the Ginger Fox in Henfield.
Police are at the scene.
