Bus route takeover in mid Sussex

Bus routes in Mid Sussex will be under new operators effective from Saturday.

Compass Travel announced it will be taking over routes currently operated by theSussexBus in mid Sussex and beyond.

A spokesperson for Compass said the move will enable them to integrate their existing mid Sussex services with these routes and ‘provide theSussexBus staff with continued job security’.

Chris Chatfield, managing director of Compass Travel said, “I am delighted to have reached a mutual agreement with theSussexBus to continue these routes as part of our expanding network.

“We look forward to serving new and existing passengers.”

Compass will take over the operations of theSussexBus routes with effect from Saturday, October 1. Apart from one change to Route 33 on Saturdays, routes and timetables will be unchanged.

Monthly and weekly tickets issued by theSussexBus will be accepted by Compass until they expire.

