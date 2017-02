Two lanes were closed this morning on the A23 near Handcross due to a car ‘well alight’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said they were called at 4.47am following a two car collision where one car was on fire on the northbound side of the carriageway.

One crew from Crawley attended the scene and the fire was extinguished using one high pressure hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

No injuries were reported and the firefighters left the scene at 5.44am.