COUNTY NEWS: Car found abandoned on railway tracks

A car appears to have been driven along railway tracks after being found abandoned 40ft down the line from a crossing late last night.

Emergency services were called to a crossing in East Preston, near Littlehampton, at around 11.45pm on Saturday, September 24.

According to a fire service spokesman, the abandoned car was found on the westbound track, around 40ft to the east of the crossing towards Worthing.

Fire crews attended along with British Transport Police and Network Rail.

Firefighters had to wait for rail track engineers to arrive and confirm the track wasn’t live before investigating.

A heavy rescue tender with a winch was used and it took around an hour to remove the car from the track.

The spokesman did not report any injuries, and it is unclear if rail services were affected.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.