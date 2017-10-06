COUNTY NEWS: Man killed in Porsche crash ‘was Monsoon founder’s son’

The man who died when his Porsche crashed into a tree off a Sussex road has been named as George Simon, the son of Monsoon founder Peter Simon, according to several national newspapers.

The 32-year-old from London died at the scene of the crash on the B2141 at North Marden, to the north of Chichester, at around noon on Saturday, September 30.

His father Peter Simon is the founder of fashion retail giants Monsoon and Accessorize and has an estimated worth of £600m.

His son was reportedly a businessman in his own right and worked as a successful property developer.

Sussex Police confirmed a 32-year-old man from London died at the scene after his black Porsche 911 Turbo travelling south on the B2141 left the road and struck a tree.

Police said they were unable to formally release the identity of the man until an inquest is opened, scheduled for next Tuesday, but his name has been widely published today by newspapers including the Daily Mail, the Mirror, the Metro and The Sun.

He is understood to have been the only person in the vehicle.

