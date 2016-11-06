COUNTY NEWS: Single decker bus fire causes delays

A single decker bus fire blocked a Sussex road in both directions yesterday (November 5).

Police confirmed that the incident occurred on the A21 in John’s Cross, East Sussex, between the A2089 junction and the A2100 London Road junction.

East Sussex Fire and rescue service said they were called to the incident at 7.15am.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst Highways England completed recovery and clean-up work.

Video: Brendan Lane

