COUNTY NEWS: Sussex rail services back on track after signal fault

Southern services are running as normal after a signalling fault disrupted all routes from Brighton this afternoon (May 10).

Just after midday, Southern Rail announced no trains were running from Brighton as a result of a fault with the signalling systems.

Services were disrupted and delayed for several hours while engineers were called to investigate.

At 2pm, Network Rail said: “Engineers have resolved the problem and lines are open. Apologies for the disruption.”

By 3pm Southern said services were running on time.