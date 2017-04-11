COUNTY NEWS: Ten people in A27 collision avoid serious injuries

Ten people involved in an accident on the A27 last night escaped without serious injuries, emergency services have confirmed.

Police said officers were called to the incident between Sompting and Worthing just after 10.10pm where two cars were in a ditch.

TWO CARS OFF THE ROAD ON THE A27 SOMPTING TO WORTHING STRETCH WESTBOUND. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire and rescue crews also attended briefly, but all ten people were released from the vehicles before the teams arrived, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Neither the drivers or any of the passengers were seriously injured, a police spokesman confirmed.

The road was closed for several hours while the vehicles were cleared but reopened at 12.40am, according to police.

