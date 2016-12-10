COUNTY TRAVEL: Saturday, December 10

Keeping you up to date with travel news across the region.

RAIL:

Rail strike: Delays and cancellations continue on Southern services due to the ongoing disputes between unions and Southern Railway. Allow extra travelling time at London Victoria, London Bridge, Brighton, Southampton Central, Horsham and Uckfield.

A replacement bus service is running between Lewes and Wivelsfield due to ongoing disputes between unions and Southern Railway.

ROAD:

M3: Expect disruption between 9pm tonight and 6am tomorrow on the M3 westbound between junctions J2 and J4A due to planned roadworks.

Park Lane, Selsey: Park Lane in Selsey closed at the East Beach Road junction because of water main work.

