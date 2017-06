A lane on the M23 has been closed this morning (Tuesday June 6) due to a fallen tree.

The lane is shut on the M23 southbound between Junction 10A (B2036 Balcombe Road) and Junction 11 (A23 Brighton Road).

Reports are that lane one (of three) is closed.

The large tree has fallen over from the embankment and is lying across both the hard shoulder and lane one.